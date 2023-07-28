Seagen Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 23,272 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 221% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,240 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 8,872 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,775,021.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,037.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 1,864 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $372,837.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,725.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 8,872 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,775,021.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,037.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,008. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seagen Trading Down 0.4 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagen by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Seagen by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGEN opened at $191.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 0.50. Seagen has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $207.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.21.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Seagen

(Get Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.