Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exelon in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

EXC opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.