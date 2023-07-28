Selective Insurance Group’s (SIGI) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Selective Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $103.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.37. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $104.66.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.06%.

In related news, Director Wole C. Coaxum acquired 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,330.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

