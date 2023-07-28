Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives $167.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

NYSE SRE opened at $149.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.27. Sempra has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 780.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sempra by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Sempra by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

