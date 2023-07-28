Shake Shack Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE SHAK opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -196.07 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.56.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 634.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,029,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,771,000 after purchasing an additional 889,714 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 44.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,580,000 after buying an additional 395,760 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1,416.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after buying an additional 390,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $12,514,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 670.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 301,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 262,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

