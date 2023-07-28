Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given a $75.00 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) received a $75.00 price objective from equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.49.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

