Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.49.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average of $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 2.02. Shopify has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $71.43.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Shopify by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 21.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,956,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,333,000 after buying an additional 91,508 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 15.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

