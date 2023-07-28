Short Interest in Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Rises By 134.8%

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 134.8% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Adecco Group Price Performance

Shares of AHEXY opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Adecco Group

Separately, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Free Report)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.