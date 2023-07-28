Short Interest in Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Grows By 76.9%

Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the June 30th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 227.0 days.

Aedifica NV/SA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AEDFF opened at $66.76 on Friday. Aedifica NV/SA has a 1-year low of $63.48 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.49.

Aedifica NV/SA Company Profile

Aedifica is a Regulated Real Estate Company under Belgian law specialised in European healthcare real estate, particularly in elderly care. Aedifica has developed a portfolio of more than 620 sites in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland and Spain, worth more than 5.7 billion.

