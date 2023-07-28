Short Interest in African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Drops By 40.0%

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
African Rainbow Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of African Rainbow Minerals stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30. African Rainbow Minerals has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $18.00.
African Rainbow Minerals Company Profile
