Short Interest in African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Drops By 40.0%

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

African Rainbow Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of African Rainbow Minerals stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30. African Rainbow Minerals has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

African Rainbow Minerals Company Profile

Featured Articles

African Rainbow Minerals Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified mining and minerals company in South Africa and Malaysia. It explores for platinum group metals, nickel, coal, iron ore, manganese ore, and chrome ore, as well as gold. The company was founded in 1933 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

