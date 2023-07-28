Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Declines By 71.6%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the June 30th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFLYY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.76.

Air France-KLM Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. Research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

