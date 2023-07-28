Short Interest in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Drops By 80.4%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the June 30th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Alvopetro Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALVOF opened at $7.53 on Friday. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $274.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.61.
Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 48.48% and a return on equity of 43.94%.
Alvopetro Energy Announces Dividend
About Alvopetro Energy
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alvopetro Energy
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.