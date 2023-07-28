Short Interest in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Drops By 80.4%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the June 30th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALVOF opened at $7.53 on Friday. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $274.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 48.48% and a return on equity of 43.94%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.92%.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

