Short Interest in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Declines By 48.5%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the June 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $544,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

AMZD opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.2937 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

