Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) versus MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Financial Comparison

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

MaxLinear has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MaxLinear and Silicon Motion Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 2 4 0 2.67 Silicon Motion Technology 0 0 5 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

MaxLinear presently has a consensus target price of $36.80, indicating a potential upside of 63.19%. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus target price of $94.67, indicating a potential upside of 80.28%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than MaxLinear.

This table compares MaxLinear and Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $1.10 billion 1.63 $125.04 million $1.25 18.04 Silicon Motion Technology $945.92 million 1.85 $172.51 million $3.85 13.64

Silicon Motion Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MaxLinear. Silicon Motion Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.3% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of MaxLinear shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear 9.14% 37.97% 20.79% Silicon Motion Technology 15.48% 18.18% 13.53%

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management. The company's products are used in various electronic devices, such as cable Data Over Cable Service Interface Specifications, fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; and fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It markets its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon Systems brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the FerriSSD, Ferri-eMMC, and Ferri-UFS brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to NAND flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

