Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives $5.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.98.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10,934.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115,968 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 295.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,389,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254,662 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 425.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,008,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7,185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,315,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,018,000 after buying an additional 3,269,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

