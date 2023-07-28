SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Compass Point increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Stock Down 1.6 %

SITC opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at SITE Centers

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.16 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,097,000 after buying an additional 4,499,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $35,855,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,272,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,781 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $24,281,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at $16,570,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.