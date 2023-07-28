SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Compass Point increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.
SITE Centers Stock Down 1.6 %
SITC opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.54.
Insider Transactions at SITE Centers
In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,097,000 after buying an additional 4,499,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $35,855,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,272,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,781 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $24,281,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at $16,570,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
