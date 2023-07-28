SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Insider Joseph Gates Clark Sells 2,519 Shares

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $65,544.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,819.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joseph Gates Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of SMART Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $68,919.84.

SMART Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGH opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.26. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $383.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 729,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,986,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 44,652 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SGH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

See Also

