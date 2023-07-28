Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.51, but opened at $10.36. Snap shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 69,239,277 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNAP. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 60,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $517,348.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,170,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $129,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 504,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,124.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 60,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $517,348.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,170,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,422,158 shares of company stock worth $14,158,296 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Snap Stock Down 3.8 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Snap by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 692,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,090,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,738 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Snap by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 466,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 44,429 shares during the period. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 36.21%. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

