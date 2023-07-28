Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) CEO John H. Heyman Sells 1,248 Shares

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) CEO John H. Heyman sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $12,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,775,409 shares in the company, valued at $17,825,106.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Snap One Trading Down 4.4 %
SNPO opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. Snap One Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $252.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.36 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Snap One by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Snap One by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Snap One by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap One by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the first quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
