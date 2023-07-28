Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) CEO Sells $102,253.47 in Stock

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Carnie sold 18,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $102,253.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 770,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,749.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Carnie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

On Monday, July 24th, Andrew Carnie sold 15,100 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $82,144.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Andrew Carnie sold 11,858 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $63,558.88.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Andrew Carnie sold 20,238 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $109,082.82.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHCO opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.75. Soho House & Co Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $8.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $255.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,654.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.