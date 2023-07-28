SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 4,326.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $241.75 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEDG. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.75.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.