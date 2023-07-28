Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives $62.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.06. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,840. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

