Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) PT Raised to $34.00

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stephens from $29.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBSI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.90 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5,523.1% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after buying an additional 544,355 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 545.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 254,850 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 776.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 123,651 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,286,000 after purchasing an additional 88,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

