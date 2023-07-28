Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $140.00. Approximately 3,226,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 1,883,811 shares.The stock last traded at $144.99 and had previously closed at $140.38.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SPOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

