SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.21% of SS&C Technologies worth $29,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Insider Activity

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.43.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

