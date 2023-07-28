SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Price Performance
SS&C Technologies stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.
Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies
In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on SSNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
