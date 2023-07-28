SSE (LON:SSE) PT Raised to GBX 2,300

SSE (LON:SSE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.21) to GBX 2,300 ($29.49) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.29) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.93) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,962.38 ($25.16).

SSE opened at GBX 1,701 ($21.81) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,825.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,790.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,405 ($18.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,919 ($24.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,340.00, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 67.70 ($0.87) per share. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.00. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64,666.67%.

In other news, insider John Bason acquired 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,889 ($24.22) per share, for a total transaction of £39,990.13 ($51,275.97). In other SSE news, insider John Bason purchased 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,889 ($24.22) per share, for a total transaction of £39,990.13 ($51,275.97). Also, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 10,348 shares of SSE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,853 ($23.76), for a total value of £191,748.44 ($245,862.85). 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

