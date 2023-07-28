Stephens Increases Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $27.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CADE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of CADE opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.12 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,847 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

