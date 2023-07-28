STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on STE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

STERIS Trading Down 0.9 %

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $229.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 214.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $234.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 175.70%.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.