Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 51,867 put options on the company. This is an increase of 81% compared to the typical volume of 28,676 put options.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.13. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $115.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,308.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,572,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,907,000 after buying an additional 8,377,777 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,361 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 539.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,313,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,830,000 after purchasing an additional 732,292 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

