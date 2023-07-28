Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 542 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Elys Game Technology by 280.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 177,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Elys Game Technology by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103,295 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Elys Game Technology by 264.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Stock Down 3.3 %

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elys Game Technology ( NASDAQ:ELYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 149.15% and a negative net margin of 42.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

