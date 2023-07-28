Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Plains All American Pipeline Call Options (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 119,291 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,240% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,234 call options.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 0.4 %

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after buying an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

