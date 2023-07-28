Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of MongoDB Call Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 36,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the average daily volume of 1,660 call options.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $403.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $372.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.58. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $439.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.09.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,223,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,748,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,427 shares of company stock worth $41,304,961 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 131.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.