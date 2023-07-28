StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Performance

Shares of WATT stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Energous has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Energous had a negative net margin of 3,521.31% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energous will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

About Energous

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter worth about $4,244,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Energous by 963.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 181,699 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Energous by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

