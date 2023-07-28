StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Featured Stories

