StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance
Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $22.96.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Espey Mfg. & Electronics
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.