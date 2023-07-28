StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.36.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
See Also
