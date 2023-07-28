StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. 12.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

