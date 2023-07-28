StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Shares of NURO opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.24. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $4.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 65.54%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.
NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
