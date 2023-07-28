StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of NURO opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.24. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $4.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 65.54%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 34,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

