StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 1.2 %

Oragenics stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 million, a P/E ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 116.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

