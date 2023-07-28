StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Trading Down 1.2 %
Oragenics stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 million, a P/E ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $24.00.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
