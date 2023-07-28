StockNews.com Downgrades Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) to Hold

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

TAST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

TAST stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $301.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solel Partners LP lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 385.5% in the 4th quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,055 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 85,932 shares in the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 727,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 58,014 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 138,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,855 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 431,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

