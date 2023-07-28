StockNews.com Downgrades Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) to Hold

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
TAST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.
Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.7 %
TAST stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $301.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group
About Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carrols Restaurant Group
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.