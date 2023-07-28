StockNews.com Downgrades Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) to Hold

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WCN. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.89.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $140.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $221,080,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 18,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

