StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $127.30 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 140.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.