StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Up 0.5 %
WYY stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.04.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.
Institutional Trading of WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.