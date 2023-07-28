StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 0.5 %

WYY stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

