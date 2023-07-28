StockNews.com Lowers NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to Sell

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a quick ratio of 40.75 and a current ratio of 40.75. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72.

Insider Transactions at NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $126,984.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after purchasing an additional 926,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,635,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,676,000 after purchasing an additional 155,685 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,744,484 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,272,000 after purchasing an additional 224,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,190,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,102,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,840,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,988,000 after purchasing an additional 86,388 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

