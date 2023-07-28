Stran & Company, Inc. (SWAG) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising Agencies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Stran & Company, Inc. to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stran & Company, Inc.’s rivals have a beta of 1.10, meaning that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stran & Company, Inc. Competitors 202 1530 2469 35 2.55

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stran & Company, Inc. and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Stran & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies have a potential upside of 126.03%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -1.48% -2.37% -1.80% Stran & Company, Inc. Competitors -9.03% -9.94% -0.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $58.95 million -$780,000.00 -33.75 Stran & Company, Inc. Competitors $1.97 billion $100.86 million 1,895.39

Stran & Company, Inc.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Stran & Company, Inc.. Stran & Company, Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. Stran & Company, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

