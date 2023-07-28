Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $307.71.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Stryker Trading Down 2.8 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $282.01 on Friday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $200.80 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.14.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.