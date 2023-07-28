Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) versus Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Financial Analysis

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sumco and Sumco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco N/A N/A N/A 14.15 1.07 Sumco $3.38 billion 1.50 $537.56 million $3.94 7.36

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Sumco. Sumco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

17.5% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sumco and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco N/A N/A N/A Sumco 20.66% 12.32% 8.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sumco and Sumco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sumco beats Sumco on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Sumco

