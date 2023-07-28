SVB Leerink Weighs in on AstraZeneca PLC’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AZN. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average of $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $211.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.