SVB Leerink Weighs in on Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) – SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.07). The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

IONS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

IONS opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $63,675.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $63,675.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $787,962.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,879. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

