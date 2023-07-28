SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $459.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 239.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

