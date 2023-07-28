Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SYF. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

